Affirm's Inflection Is Here - Possible Near Doubling Upside
Summary
- AFRM's focus on 0% APR offerings have already triggered improved consumer acquisition trends and healthier risk profile, during an uncertain macro environment.
- The BNPL company has also reached an improved operating scale, as observed in its positive profit margins and raised FY2025 guidance.
- While AFRM may appear to be trading at a notable premium at current levels, the stock continues to offer rich double digits upside potential, if not, near doubling.
- Borrowing costs are bound to moderate nearer to pre-pandemic levels as well, with it likely to lower its funding costs, while expanding profit margins over the next few years of normalization.
- AFRM's investment thesis is significantly aided by the moderating short interest volumes by -49% on a YoY basis, and the bullish uptrend line since the 2023 bottom.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.