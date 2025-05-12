Franklin Resources: Attractively Priced And Potential Risk Premium
Summary
- Franklin Resources offers a significant risk premium over Treasuries, with a potential 39%-82% higher cash return if dividends grow modestly.
- Despite a "meh" financial performance, Franklin Resources' balance sheet is strong, securing the dividend for the intermediate term.
- Compared to a 4.4% 10-Year Treasury Note, Franklin Resources shares are attractively priced, making it a rare find in the current market.
- I recommend buying BEN stock at current prices for its secure dividend and potential risk premium.
