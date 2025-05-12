Americans have been living large on credit cards these past few years. Household credit card debt is now vastly higher than it was before COVID-19, and credit card debt levels seem set to soar to the moon. Credit
Affirm Could Turn Into A Collapsing House Of Cards
Summary
- Affirm Holdings is vulnerable due to high debt levels, low profit margins, and reliance on clients with low credit scores.
- Rising household credit card debt and economic strain increase the risk of delinquencies, potentially impacting Affirm's repayment rates.
- Affirm's high debt and overvaluation make it a risky investment, especially if the economy contracts.
- While some economic indicators are positive, the risks outweigh the potential upside, making Affirm a sell in the current environment.
