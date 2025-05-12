SCHD: There Are Better Flight To Safety Plays Out There

A.J. Button
12.1K Followers
Summary

  • SCHD has become a popular ETF because its energy and consumer staple dividend stocks are seen as relatively safe, amid the current market uncertainty.
  • Unfortunately, the perception here is largely incorrect. SCHD's energy stocks import oil from Canada, and consumer staples in general are heavily involved in importing and exporting.
  • Foreign stocks and financials are more interesting right now than U.S. consumer staples.
  • Admittedly, SCHD's 4% dividend yield is pretty high for a highly diversified ETF.
  • In this article, I explain why I think SCHD is only a weak hold, and also share what I'd buy instead.

Coca-Cola delivery truck in Tokyo, Japan

SCHD owns a lot of consumer staples like Coca-Cola.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has been seeing renewed popularity amid this year’s turbulent market. At a time when many investors have pulled out of the

