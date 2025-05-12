Root: Not Close To Undervalued

May 12, 2025 2:23 AM ETRoot, Inc. (ROOT) StockROOT
Joseph Parrish
2.42K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Root's Q1 results led to reduced EPS estimates, impacted by higher operating expenses to support growth.
  • Increased operating expenses and potential tariff impacts on claims pose risks, but Root's tech-driven model offers flexibility in adjusting policy rates.
  • Current stock price near $150 aligns with high-growth projections, suggesting fair valuation but no margin of safety for a lower-growth future.

Car insurance form, car insurance claim form

Kak Iki/iStock via Getty Images

Root's (NASDAQ:ROOT) Q1 2025 results just came out on May 7th. With significant price movements over the last several months, ROOT's activity following these results wasn't as dramatic as what we've seen before.

After

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish
2.42K Followers
I analyze securities based on value investing, an owner's mindset, and a long-term horizon. I don't write sell articles as those are considered short theses, and I never recommend shorting.Former advisory representative at Fidelity. I do my own investing now and share my research here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ROOT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ROOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ROOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News