5 Ugly Investments 'Everyone' Is Buying

I like the lessons in children's stories (ranging from " The Little Engine that Could " to " The 3 Little Pigs "). This article is also about another one, "The Emperor's

Mark D. Hines founded Blue Harbinger Research in 2015 to help you manage your own investments. He shares investment idea reports and the "High Income NOW" and "Disciplined Growth" portfolios. Mr. Hines is an ex $10B+ pension and mutual fund portfolio manager. He has a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VXUS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.