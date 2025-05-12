Following a 20% pullback from its late 2024 high, East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) trades at just 10 times forward earnings, despite its consistent organic growth and strong profitability. With prudent risk management and a unique
East West Bancorp: An Undervalued Bank With Durable Strength
Summary
- With deep ties to Asian-American communities and cross-border banking operations in Asia, EWBC has carved out a distinctive niche.
- EWBC maintains superior asset quality, conservative loan loss provisioning, and strong profitability metrics (i.e., highlighted by a 15.7% ROE and 1.56% ROA) driven by organic growth and operational efficiency.
- Despite its strong track record, EWBC trades at just 10× forward earnings, below what its performance merits. If macro and geopolitical fears subside, the stock could see meaningful multiple expansion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWBC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.