Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) is an environmental services provider that offers measurement & analytical services to support environmental impact assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery missions and environmental resiliency & sustainability solutions, among other environment-based issues. With climate change and
Montrose Environmental Group: Record Q1 Results Don't Get It Much Closer To Profitability
Summary
- Montrose Environmental Group shows strong revenue growth but struggles with profitability, with net losses increasing despite higher revenues and adjusted EBITDA.
- Q1 2025 revenue rose 14.5% to $177.8M, but net loss widened to $19.4M; adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 increased by $2M.
- The Company's valuation multiples are lower than sector medians, but it may not be a bargain due to continued net losses and high forward P/E.
- Recommend selling into the Q1 release pop, as the stock may decline further without significant improvement in financial performance.
