2025 is turning out to be the year of gold, bitcoin, and ex-US developed markets. Let’s zoom in on the yellow metal. Last Friday, a troy ounce nearly settled at a fresh all-time high on a weekly basis.
Newmont: Strong Q1 Earnings, Record FCF, Costs In Check
Summary
- Gold, Bitcoin, and ex-US developed markets are leading in 2025, with gold mining equities outperforming significantly.
- Newmont Mining has shown a strong performance, with Q1 earnings beating expectations and a 20% rise in shares.
- I raise my intrinsic value target for NEM to $77 due to robust earnings and operational efficiency.
- Despite risks like lower gold prices and seasonal trends, NEM's fundamentals and technicals suggest a continued rally.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.