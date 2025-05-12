After a big "Liberation Day" sell-off (see chart below), the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) has recovered most all of its prior value but is still currently yielding 12.8%. That could entice income-hungry investors to allocate some
YYY: Stretching For An Amplified Yield Of 12.8%
Summary
- The Amplify High Income ETF offers a high yield of 12.8%.
- The YYY ETF employs a "fund-of-funds" strategy, investing in 60 closed-end funds, with a 60/40 allocation in stocks & bonds, and significant exposure to issuers abrdn and BlackRock.
- Despite its attractive yield, the YYY ETF's long-term total returns are mediocre, significantly under-performing broader market indexes and other high-yield alternatives.
- Given the high expense fee and poor performance, I recommend selling YYY and considering a dividend growth stock like Chevron for better long-term total returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, VOO, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.