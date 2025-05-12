Tough macroeconomic conditions can often deal a death blow to struggling companies, and there are a few companies in the small/mid-cap tech space that are near the end of their rope. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), in my view, is one of these
Vimeo Keeps Destroying Value, And Price Increases Won't Save It
Summary
- Vimeo is struggling against YouTube, with disappointing Q1 results and a stock in free fall, despite aggressive buybacks.
- The consumer business faces fierce competition, and recent price hikes may lead to increased churn, threatening future growth.
- Enterprise segment growth is slowing, and rising operating expenses are decimating profitability, with no significant cost-cutting measures in place.
- With thinning resources and a weakening balance sheet, Vimeo is likely to continue destroying value for investors, especially with the stock already trading at ~19x forward adjusted EBITDA.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.