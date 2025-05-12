Is Alphabet's Business Dying
Summary
- Google's ad revenue, making up 75.6% of total earnings, faces potential disruption from AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity.
- Despite AI threats, Google's diversified revenue streams, including a growing cloud business and YouTube, make it resilient.
- Google's search engine dominance is under pressure, but meaningful market share deterioration is unlikely in the near term.
- At a P/E of 17.8x, Google's stock is undervalued, offering a solid investment with expected 12-15% annual EPS growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.