Is Alphabet's Business Dying

Millennial Dividends
7.52K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Google's ad revenue, making up 75.6% of total earnings, faces potential disruption from AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity.
  • Despite AI threats, Google's diversified revenue streams, including a growing cloud business and YouTube, make it resilient.
  • Google's search engine dominance is under pressure, but meaningful market share deterioration is unlikely in the near term.
  • At a P/E of 17.8x, Google's stock is undervalued, offering a solid investment with expected 12-15% annual EPS growth.
Ending life concept collage art

Mininyx Doodle/iStock via Getty Images

If you haven't lived under a rock, the chances are good you've seen eye-catching news pointing to the threat of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) ad business demise.

Ever since AI-powered tools were released, such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, or even Google's own Gemini, investors were

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
7.52K Followers
I’m a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 company, investing with a long runway—30 years to retirement and plenty of compounding ahead. I write about building a thoughtful portfolio that balances strong growth potential with solid fundamentals. My focus is on high-quality businesses, mostly in the U.S. and Europe—companies with staying power, industry-leading profitability, low leverage, and room to grow. I’m especially interested in portfolio strategy, capital allocation, and what makes a business truly worth holding for the long haul. Investing, for me, is about more than just returns—it’s a way to challenge my thinking, stay curious, and move steadily toward financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News