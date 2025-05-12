My view of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (OTCPK:SGGKY) (OTCPK:SGGKF) (S63.SI) or "STEL" is Neutral. I previously evaluated its FY23 results and mid-term prospects in the March 10, 2024 update.
This write-up looks at STEL's recent quarterly metrics, which offered both positive
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!