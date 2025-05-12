IBIT: Bitcoin Might Be Entering The Parabolic Phase
Summary
- Bitcoin's current cycle suggests a potential parabolic phase, with previous cycles indicating a rally until about October 2025.
- Technical indicators like RSI and MACD on Bitcoin's weekly chart signal a new bullish uptrend, reinforcing the breakout from a bull flag formation.
- Trade deals and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts could act as catalysts, boosting Bitcoin's price and equities by increasing liquidity and reducing market uncertainties.
- The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF offers a low-cost, liquid, and tax-efficient way to invest in Bitcoin, with a 0.25% expense ratio and high trading volume.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBIT, BITO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.