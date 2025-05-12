Duke Energy: I'm Bullish As America Craves More Juice

Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • I revisited Duke Energy, one of my first dividend stocks, as AI-driven power demand surges. Though I no longer own it, I continue to track it closely.
  • DUK is seeing record electricity load growth, prompting major investments in nuclear, gas, and grid upgrades, backed by 5–7% annual EPS growth guidance.
  • While the Company offers solid 9–11% total return potential, I see it as a conservative Buy, not a Strong Buy, as I favor faster-growth plays in this megatrend.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Das Konzept einer starken Weltwährung. Muskelhände mit einem Haufen von uns Dollar Geld.

gesrey/iStock via Getty Images

Duke Energy - An Introduction

As most of my readers may know, I try to use every opportunity I can get to discuss 'big picture' developments, as I believe the best investments are the ones with strong long-term tailwinds from

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.23K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FIX, LB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DUK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DUK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News