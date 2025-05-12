The risk of stagflation was becoming increasingly tangible, and triple-digit tariffs on China threatened to slow global economic growth. Chinese cargo ships sailing to the US had never been so scarce since the pandemic, and the moment when US companies were about to
The Unexpected Has Happened: United States And China Have Reached A Historic Agreement
Summary
- The US and China reached a historic agreement, reducing tariffs significantly, which mitigates the risk of stagflation and boosts market optimism.
- Tariffs on Chinese imports drop to 30%, and US imports to 10%, with further trade negotiations expected, especially on rare earths.
- Despite the positive news, US tariffs remain higher than pre-Trump levels, making US exports less attractive.
- The yield curve inversion still signals potential recession, but easing trade tensions, controlled inflation, and low unemployment suggest a different macroeconomic context.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.