Why Wall Street's Doubts On Amazon Are Your Golden Opportunity

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Amazon stock outperformed the S&P 500 since my January "Buy" call, rising 24.68% versus 16.5%, with recent dips offering an attractive entry point due to strong fundamentals and reduced valuation.
  • Q1 results validated Amazon’s business expansion, with sales up 8.62% YoY, EBIT up 20%, and non-GAAP EPS surging 62%, beating consensus by 16.7%, driven by AWS and cost control.
  • Amazon Ads now contributes nearly 9% of revenue, growing 19% YoY, while AWS’s 17% YoY growth and heavy AI infrastructure investment signal robust future monetization and cloud dominance.
  • Despite a temporary free cash flow dip from heavy CapEx, Amazon’s balance sheet remains strong, with high solvency and low debt, and Q2 guidance reflects one-off costs rather than operational weakness.
  • The market’s cautious EPS outlook creates potential for future earnings beats; Amazon trades at its lowest forward multiples in years, supporting a 12-month price target of $247.7, over 19% upside.
Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

Intro & Thesis

I upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock to "Buy" in January last year, and since then, the stock price has gone up by 24.68% while the S&P 500 Index (

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

