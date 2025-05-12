IgorIgorevich/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. and China to pause most tariffs for 90 days, slash reciprocal rates. (00:19) Amazon-backed Scale AI sets sights on Saudi expansion. (01:25) Trump vows to cut drug prices in the U.S. by up to 80%. (02:02)

The U.S. and China have agreed to suspend most tariffs temporarily on each other’s goods.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a news conference, “We have reached an agreement on a 90-day pause and substantially move down the tariff levels. Both sides on the reciprocal tariffs will move their tariffs down 115%.”

So, by May 14, the U.S. will temporarily lower its tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China will cut its levies on American imports from 125% to 10%.

The announcement came after both China and the U.S. held trade talks in Switzerland over the weekend, which Bessent had previously described as "productive and constructive".

Both countries will continue discussions on economic and trade policy.

Following the announcement, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 2.1%. S&P 500 is up 2.7% and the Nasdaq is up 3.8%.

Scale AI, a San Francisco-based startup backed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and specializing in AI product development, is set to open an office in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year as part of a broader expansion in the region.

Bloomberg reported that a company spokesperson confirmed the plans for a new location in Riyadh and added that Scale AI also intends to establish an office in the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 2016, Scale AI provides data labeling and preparation services to support AI training for companies such as OpenAI and Microsoft (MSFT).

President Trump said that he will sign an executive order aimed at slashing prescription drug prices in the U.S. reviving a plan from his first-term agenda and instituting a "most favored nation" policy.

He wrote on Truth Social on Sunday evening, "Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%"

Trump plans to sign the order on May 12 at 9 a.m. ET, directing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to adopt the policy, which would set prescription drug prices to match other nations.

He went on to say on Truth Social, "I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World," Trump said. "Our Country will finally be treated fairly, and our citizens' Healthcare Costs will be reduced by numbers never even thought of before."

Trump made a similar attempt during his first time in office, but it was unsuccessful due to fierce opposition from the pharmaceutical industry. Full details of the order—which drew resistance from the pharma club—remain unclear, including which insurance programs and drugs would fall under the initiative.

The stock price of many Asian pharmaceutical companies declined after Trump's announcement. Check out more details here.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 3.2% at $62/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.2% at $104,000. Gold is down 3% at $3,222.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.5% and the DAX is up 1.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Novo Nordisk (NVO) -5% — Shares slid after Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) Zepbound outperformed Wegovy in a head-to-head trial, showing 47% greater weight loss

