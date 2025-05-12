GAB: Lack Of Tech Exposure Is A Plus, But This Fund Is Incredibly Expensive

Summary

  • The Gabelli Equity Trust offers high income and equity exposure, boasting a 10.73% yield, significantly higher than major domestic equity indices and fixed-income indices.
  • The fund's portfolio lacks exposure to the underperforming technology sector, contributing to its outperformance compared to the S&P 500 Index year-to-date.
  • GAB has a place in a portfolio, as its holdings are very different from those of most other closed-end funds. This helps avoid concentration in only a few companies.
  • Despite its high yield and favorable performance, the Gabelli Equity Trust trades at a 7.29% premium to its net asset value, making it expensive.
  • Investors should be cautious of the fund's high premium and ensure it can sustain its distributions, as it relies on unrealized gains to cover payouts.
The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) is a closed-end fund that investors may consider as a method of achieving a high level of income while retaining equity exposure. Equity exposure is something that may be important, given that inflation risks still

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

