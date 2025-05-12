Power Solutions: My Buy Thesis Has Gone For A Toss

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • Power Solutions International's revenue growth is strong, driven by strong demand from its Data Center Products in the Power Systems segment.
  • My earlier margin expansion thesis is not playing out, despite a favorable revenue mix shift, and tariffs can put further pressure here.
  • Broad economy capex indicators and shrinking remaining performance obligations may indicate a reduced pace of growth ahead.
  • Despite trading at a discount compared to peers, PSIX's valuation is slightly higher than usual vs its comps.
  • Relative technicals vs the S&P 500 show a pause at a major multi-quarter resistance area.

A hand throwing a crumpled red paper ball into a waste paper basket

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Performance assessment

My bullish view on Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) has not played out favorably since I initiated coverage on the stock:

Thesis

The company recently reported its Q1 FY25 results last week. Upon review, my

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

