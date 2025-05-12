Cognex's (CGNX) share price has come under further pressure in recent months, due in part to the company's valuation and mixed demand across end markets. In addition, Cognex's exposure to the logistics, automotive and consumer electronics sectors, and
Cognex: Attractively Priced Despite Near-Term Headwinds
Summary
- Cognex's business continues to face a fairly soft demand environment. A situation that could be exacerbated by tariffs.
- Looking beyond this, the adoption of automation will continue to increase, supported in part by the rapidly increasing capabilities of AI.
- If tariffs remain in place, reshoring could also provide a boost as companies invest in infrastructure to support the restructuring of supply chains.
- Headwinds could persist for some time, but Cognex is a high-quality company that is now attractively priced.
