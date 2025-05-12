Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) reported fairly good Q1 results in late April, showing solid margin expansion progress and relatively stable sales. Going forward, Whirlpool should gain a significant competitive advantage from President Trump’s tariff policies against Asian competitors, closing an approximate $70
Whirlpool: After Gaining Tariff Edge, 8.8% Dividend Is Attractive (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Whirlpool Corporation reported solid Q1 results in a turbulent operating environment, continuing cost take out.
- President Trump's tariffs provide Whirlpool a cost edge against previously cost-advantaged Asian competition. Tariffs are a short-term headwind for Whirlpool, but a clear long-term tailwind.
- Whirlpool's 8.8% dividend should be sustained, making WHR stock attractive. While coming with significant risks, I currently estimate 60% upside to $127.6.
