Franklin LifeSmart Funds Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Nine out of ten Franklin LifeSmart Portfolios outperformed their benchmarks in Q1 2025, driven by strong fund selection across all equity regions.
  • Higher equity allocations in most portfolios detracted from performance as US equities declined, but off-benchmark alternatives like a style premia ETF provided support.
  • US stocks faced volatility due to concerns over Trump's tariff policies, inflation, and potential recession, while European stocks saw gains from economic improvements and fiscal measures.
  • The near-term outlook remains cautious due to policy uncertainty, with a neutral stance on US and European equities and a focus on monitoring economic indicators and market sentiment.

business accounting with saving money with hand holding lightbulb concept

Worawee Meepian

Franklin LifeSmart Funds Q&A

Despite a challenging period for investment markets, nine of the 10 LifeSmart Portfolios performed better than their respective benchmarks.

Fund selection drove relative performance in the first quarter, with contributions across all equity regions.

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FRELX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FRELX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLMTX
--
FRTCX
--
FRTAX
--
FMLTX
--
FTTAX
--
FLRGX
--
FLRIX
--
FLRSX
--
FRELX
--
FLTKX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News