Sell The News, Sell D-Wave Quantum After +50% Rally
Summary
- D-Wave Quantum's stock surged over 50% after surpassing earnings expectations with revenue of $15 million versus the expected $2.55 million and its own guidance for $10 million.
- D-Wave is obviously on a roll, but it won't last long because around $12 million of that $15 million came from a single deal.
- The company's advancements in quantum computing are notable and D-Wave stands out from the quantum competition, but it has a higher risk profile at current levels.
- The hypergrowth this quarter is not a trend-forming one, and widespread commercial adoption and significant revenue growth are still years away.
- With an EV/Sales of 123x and RSI at 73, I recommend selling QBTS stock now and re-entering at a more attractive entry point around $5–$6.
