Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) is regularly featured in opinion pieces, yet, some of the fund's idiosyncrasies remain unexplained. Therefore, we decided to assemble an educational piece to provide market participants with insight into Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF's
PFFA: An Explanation Of Its Active Preferred Share And Options Overlay Strategies
Summary
- Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF delivers a differentiated strategy in the preferred share ETF arena.
- The fund typically carries between 15% and 25% of leverage to its balance sheet and outsources an options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy generates income, hedges risks, and speculates.
- Management aims to lower call, conversion, duration, credit quality, and related risks by emphasising idiosyncratic traits with a disregard for passive benchmarking.
- A return distribution shows that Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has delivered higher returns than its performance benchmark since 2018. However, returns can be choppy, due to illiquidity and leverage.
- The ETF's yield stands above funds with similar strategies. Though, it holds a bulky expense ratio of around 2.48%, largely pent up by non-management costs.
