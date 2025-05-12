Halozyme Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Reveal A Bigger And Deeper Moat

Biologics
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Halozyme Therapeutics reported strong Q1 2025 earnings with a 35% revenue increase, 54% net income growth, and raised full-year guidance, reinforcing its status as a top biotech growth story.
  • Key growth drivers include the ENHANZE portfolio with new blockbuster drugs, a robust clinical pipeline, and next-gen delivery systems, ensuring sustained royalty growth and competitive advantage.
  • Despite potential risks like the Keytruda SC litigation and pharma tariffs, Halozyme's strong balance sheet, rising free cash flow, and share buybacks boost EPS and shareholder value.
  • I maintain a 5 out of 5 conviction level for HALO, while adjusting my Buy Threshold and Sell Target 1.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Compounding Healthcare. Learn More »

Moat

Vesa Niskanen/iStock via Getty Images

It has been roughly five months since my previous Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) article, where is discussed the company’s failed attempt to acquire Evotec (EVO) and the impact of Johnson & Johnson (

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics
9.39K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HALO, MRK, BMY, JNJ, XERS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HALO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HALO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HALO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News