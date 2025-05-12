AMD Is Quietly Catching Nvidia - Wall Street Just Doesn't See It Yet

James Foord
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • AMD reported strong Q1 results, with YoY gross profit up 46%, despite sequential revenue decline due to seasonality.
  • AI demand, new product launches, and easing China tariffs position AMD for potential outperformance.
  • AMD's valuation at 18x, 2026 earnings suggests room for growth, with a potential rally if it clears the $115 resistance.
  • The main risk remains the China trade war, but AI-driven growth could make AMD a top performer in 2025. Strong Buy rating.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Female climber on a rocky wall

Buena Vista Images

Thesis Summary

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reported strong Q1 results and the stock is now rallying strongly as the U.S. and China have extended their pause on tariffs.

In my opinion, AMD continues to be one of the

Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor

Join today and enjoy:

- Weekly Macro Newsletter

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive reports on stocks.

- Regular news updates

Start your free trial right now!

This article was written by

James Foord
23.84K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News