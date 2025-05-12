Hims & Hers Health Stock: A Rare High-Growth Value Play In Plain Sight

Geneva Investor
1.73K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Rarely I see high-growth, value plays in the market. I think Hims & Hers Health is such a rare case: a world-class, high-growth company still being valued as a risky startup.
  • A DCF model based on 2030 guidance suggests a $64 fair value per share, with potential to far exceed that price due to management's conservative guidance.
  • I think HIMS stock's fair value is above $84 per share, with potential to upwards of $300 per share in a bullish case scenario (2030 DCF model).
  • Risks include high volatility, significant short interest (28.15%), and potential GLP-1 segment challenges, though the stock’s PE/G ratio of 1.17X indicates undervaluation, in my view.

Senior woman talking to her doctor on a video call and holding some pills

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Hims & Hers Health overview

I last covered Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) in March, arguing the company reached “escape velocity” with Q4 earnings, but the market did not take notice.

After that article, HIMS stock

This article was written by

Geneva Investor
1.73K Followers
Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Check out our Podcast: ‘Stock Market Lube’, available on Spotify.All opinions and analysis on SA are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

HIMS is my second largest single stock position after Palantir. I own 1,400 shares at an average price of ~$36. I may consider adding more shares to my position, should the stock see a correction.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HIMS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HIMS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HIMS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News