XBI: Some Tariff Relief Right Now, But Macro Risks Remain In Biotech
Summary
- Amid a shaky macroeconomic backdrop, biotech stocks have underperformed, with XBI showing poor technical momentum and potential for a 15% decline.
- XBI's valuation is solid, but the ETF's recent price action and technical indicators suggest more downside risk, despite bullish seasonal trends.
- XBI's equally weighted portfolio limits single-stock risk, but its concentrated sector exposure and low yield may deter income and momentum investors.
- I have a hold rating on XBI, recommending a buy if it revisits the mid-$60s, which is long-term support.
- This week's positive US-China trade talks led to an immediate rally in XBI, but there remains uncertainty on the future of drug pricing, which may reduce industry incentives.
