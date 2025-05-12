monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Byron Stephen - Vice President, Investor Relations

Roy Mann - Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Eran Zinman - Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Eliran Glazer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Steven Enders - Citi

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Jackson Ader - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Berg - Wells Fargo

Thomas Blakey - Cantor

Matthew Bullock - Bank of America

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

D.J. Hynes - Canaccord

Connor Murphy - Capital One

Scott Berg - Needham

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Allan Verkhovski - Scotiabank

Rob Oliver - Baird

Operator

Good day. My name is Janice and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to monday.com's First Quarter Fiscal Year 25 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to turn the call over to monday.com's Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Byron Stephen. Please go ahead.

Byron Stephen

Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the financial results for monday.com's first quarter fiscal year 2025. Joining me today are Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, Co-CEOs of monday.com, and Eliran Glazer, monday.com's CFO.

We released our results for the first quarter fiscal year 2025 earlier today. You can find our quarterly shareholder letter, along with our investor presentation, and a replay of today's webcast under the news and events section of our IR website at ir.monday.com.

Certain statements made on the call today will be forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results