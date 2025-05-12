Polestar Automotive Holding (PSNY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Michael Lohscheller - Chief Executive Officer
Jean-François Mady - Chief Financial Officer
Anna Gavrilova - Head of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
John Babcock - Bank of America
Daniel Roeska - Bernstein
Tobias Beith - Redburn Atlantic
Andres Sheppard - Cantor Fitzgerald
Dan Levy - Barclays
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Polestar Q1 2025 results conference call.
At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star-one-one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star-one-one again.
Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Polestar.
Anna Gavrilova
Thank you Operator. Hello everyone. I’m Anna Gavrilova, Head of Investor Relations for Polestar. Thank you for joining this call covering the first quarter 2025 select financial results for Polestar. I am joined by Michael Lohscheller, CEO, and Jean-François Mady, CFO, who will give the operational and financial update, and then we will open the floor to analyst questions.
Before we start, I would like to remind participants that many of our comments today will be considered forward-looking statements under the U.S. federal securities laws and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause Polestar’s actual results to differ materially from what has been communicated. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the future financial performance of the company, production and delivery volumes, financial and operating results, near term outlook and medium term targets, fundraising and funding requirements, macroeconomic
