Novavax: Initiating Hold Rating After Strong, But Misunderstood Q1 2025 Earnings Beat
Summary
- Initiate coverage on Novavax with a Buy rating; Q1 2025 marks an inflection point with $519M net income and raised revenue guidance to $975M-$1.025B.
- Novavax's Q1 2025 revenue surged to $667M, driven by $603M from terminated APA agreements and $19M from new vaccine shipments, indicating strong demand.
- Sanofi partnership converts lower-margin product revenue to higher-margin income, allowing Novavax to focus on R&D and achieve non-GAAP profitability by 2027.
- Novavax is undervalued with a GAAP P/E of 2.24× and forward EV/EBITDA of 2.07×, presenting an attractive risk-reward profile for long-term investors.
