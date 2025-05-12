Vital Farms: A Hold Until The Growth Slowdown Is Resolved

May 12, 2025 12:15 PM ETVital Farms, Inc. (VITL) StockVITL
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
616 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Growth slowed in Q1 due to supply constraints, but management reaffirmed FY2025 guidance of $740 million in revenue and $100 million in EBITDA.
  • Profitability improved with net margins at 10% supported by the company's asset-light model and pricing power in food staples.
  • This quarter saw the added risk of a potential impact from tariffs, although this is expected to be offset by double-digit price increases.
  • While I see value in the stock at the current price, I'd wait for confirmation that Q1 was a slow quarter and not that 2025 will be a slow year.

hen hatching eggs in nest of straw inside chicken coop

Alter_photo/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) shares fell as much as 11% at one point in the session following the release of its quarterly results for Q1 2025, although some of the decline has now been recovered.

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil
616 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I'm currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VITL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VITL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VITL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VITL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News