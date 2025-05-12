Tarsus Pharmaceuticals: The "Get Big Fast" Approach Could Pay Off
Summary
- TARS has been marketing Xdemvy (lotilaner) aggressively, with Q1'25 seeing advertisement on network TV, moving beyond previous advertising on streaming platforms.
- TARS can expand lotilaner beyond Demodex blepharitis, with trials set to initiate in H2'25 in ocular rosacea and 2026 for Lyme disease prevention.
- TARS is guiding for up to a 25% increase in bottles of Xdemvy dispensed in Q2'25, compared to Q1'25, although the company has often beaten its guidance for bottles dispensed.
