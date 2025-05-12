Regeneron Continues To Regenerate Its Drug Pipeline, While Keeping Leverage Down

Albert Anthony is a Croatian-American media personality and Analyst for financial media platforms Investing.com and Seeking Alpha, where he has grown over +1K followers since 2023. Writing general markets commentary and opinion as The Analyst, he has covered over +200 companies in multiple sectors, with a focus on dividend stocks. The author grew up in the NYC area and has also called home Austin Texas and his parents' native Croatia, where he took part in many business/innovation conferences as a business media contributor. His recent experience was as an analyst in the IT sector, and served on the IT team of a top 10 financial firm in the US. Having earned a B.A. from Drew University, he later completed coursework through Corporate Finance Institute as well as Coursera e-learning. In 2025, he is planning a new book launch on Amazon that talks about his methodology as The Analyst, and how he rates stocks. The Albert Anthony brand is wholly owned by Albert Anthony & Co., a sole proprietorship /trade name registered in Austin, Travis County, State of Texas, US. (trade name #2021702741)*Disclaimer: Albert Anthony as an individual and Albert Anthony & Co, as a business and its associates are not a registered financial advisor and do not provide personalized financial advisory but general markets commentary based on publicly-available data, and do not sell or market financial products and services, nor are compensated by any company for rating them. The author does not hold any material position in any stock he rates at the time of rating, unless otherwise disclosed. All investment is assumed to be at risk and readers are expected to do their due diligence beyond the scope of this author's commentary, indemnifying the author of any liability for potential investment losses.