Trump Declares War On Pharma Drug Pricing, But The Stocks Aren't Tanking - Yet

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • President Trump has announced today he plans to reduce U.S. drug prices by 30-80% via an Executive Order, targeting Big Pharma's high costs and profits.
  • U.S. drug prices are significantly higher (up to ten time more in some cases) than in other countries due to, e.g., R&D costs, direct-to-consumer marketing, and pharmacy benefit managers.
  • Despite Trump's aggressive stance, Pharma stocks have risen in trading today, suggesting investors believe negotiations will soften his initial hardline approach.
  • Trump's actions may create short-term market turmoil, but long-term investment opportunities in Pharma could arise once the situation stabilizes.

Boxing gloves with USA flag on white background

Sviatlana Lazarenka/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

A few weeks ago I shared a note with Seeking Alpha readers on President Trump's promise to impose tariffs - possibly as much as 25% or more - on pharmaceutical products imported into the US.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham
13.29K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

