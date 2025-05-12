Here's Where Gold And Silver Stand (Technical Analysis)

Money Metals Exchange
4.42K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Both gold and silver are undergoing healthy consolidation phases after their strong rallies.
  • Gold became notably extended above its 200-day moving average in April 2024 and October 2024, and in both cases, it entered a healthy consolidation phase to work off those excesses.
  • I’m currently watching for a breakout scenario, which would be confirmed by a decisive close above $3,500 on strong volume.
  • To confirm that the next leg of silver’s bull market is underway, I’d like to see a decisive breakout above both the $32–$33 resistance zone and the $34–$35 resistance zone.

silver eagle and golden american eagle one ounce coins

jansucko

By Jesse Colombo

Both gold and silver are undergoing healthy consolidation phases after their strong rallies, allowing them to reset and work off overbought conditions.

It’s time for an updated look at where things stand. Three weeks ago, I suggested

This article was written by

Money Metals Exchange
4.42K Followers
Money Metals Exchange is a top-rated online bullion dealer serving 750,000+ U.S. customers. Founded in 2010, it offers competitive pricing on gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, and copper, along with secure storage, IRAs, and metals-backed loans.Why Money Metals? ✅ No High-Pressure Sales – Transparent pricing & fair premiums ✅ Secure Storage – One of North America's largest private vaults ✅ Expert Insights – Market analysis published on Seeking Alpha & beyond ✅ Sound Money Advocate – Leading efforts to restore gold & silver’s role in currency Money Metals provides trusted service, deep market expertise, and a strong commitment to financial freedom.➡️ Follow Money Metals: ✅ Instagram ✅ YouTube ✅ Google Sites

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SLV
--
SGOL
--
SIVR
--
PSLV
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAGUSD:CUR
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
PSLV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News