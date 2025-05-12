CuriosityStream: Climbing The Wall Of Worry
Summary
- CURI has rapidly transformed into a profitable, high-growth company with a scalable business.
- The Content Licensing for AI model training is an enormous opportunity that's happening now, which is having an immense impact on a small company like CURI.
- The Street is not adapting to the pace of AI Content Licensing revenue growth, creating a buying opportunity.
- Driven by rising cash flow, the company more than tripled its quarterly dividend over the last two quarters and announced a special dividend, providing a current annual yield of 8.4%.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CURI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.