Geodrill Limited (GEODF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Dave Harper - President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Borsk - Chief Financial Officer

Donangelo Volpe - Beacon Securities

Mark Gomes - Gomes Pipeline

Kris Tuttle - Blue Caterpillar

George Melas - MKH Management

Jesus Sanchez - Castanar Investment

Dave Harper

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Geodrill's Q1 2025 financial results call. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Borsk.

During the first quarter, we achieved outstanding results, setting new records for revenue and for EBITDA. These numbers are a testament to the strength of our strategy, which is working well, evidently, as these results do speak for themselves. Indeed, today's positive report card is the direct result of operational and repositioning efforts undertaken during '23-'24. The foundation built then is driving our exceptional financial performance today.

To recap, high level, so Greg Borsk will speak to these in more detail later. We achieved record revenue, surpassing