Texas Pacific: I Can See Why It Trades At Such Levels, But It's Not For Me

Gytis Zizys
3.06K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Texas Pacific Land Corporation reported Q1 2025 earnings with a 12.5% revenue increase, high operating margins, and impressive free cash flow, but flat earnings and a high P/E ratio.
  • The company’s strong oil & gas royalty production and robust water services expansion provide a natural hedge against oil price volatility and support future growth.
  • Management's strategic focus on high-quality assets and potential renewable energy projects ensures long-term profitability, despite recent downtrends in efficiency metrics.
  • Despite attractive financials, the current high P/E ratio makes TPL less enticing for new investments, leading to a hold rating until earnings improve or share prices drop.

Aerial top view oil terminal storage tank at night.

teppakorn tongboonto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) recently reported its Q1 2025 earnings, so I thought I’d go through the numbers and give some comments on the performance and outlook. The company has performed quite

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
3.06K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News