SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 12, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hee Jun Chung - Investor Relations

Yang-Seob Kim - Chief Financial Officer

Jae Woong Yoon - Head of Marketing Strategy Office

Lee Hyunwoo - Head of AIDC Development

Conference Call Participants

Kim Joonsop - KB Securities

Seung Woong Lee - Yuanta Securities

Soojin Kim - Mirae Asset Securities

Hee Jun Chung

Good afternoon. I'm Hee Jun Chung, IRO of SK Telecom. Let us begin the earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2025. Today, we will first deliver a presentation on the financial and business highlights followed by a Q&A session. Please note that all forward-looking statements are subject to change depending on various factors such as market and management situations. Let me now present our CFO.

Yang-Seob Kim

Good afternoon. This is Yang-Seob Kim, CFO of SK Telecom. Before I start the earnings presentation, I understand that there are great concerns among investors regarding the cybersecurity incident that happened last month. A joint public-private investigation team is currently looking into possible causes and scope of the incident and SK Telecom is doing its utmost to protect our customers from any damage or loss related to the recent incident.

Immediately after detecting data leak, systems suspected of malware infection were isolated. Also, an enhanced fraud detection system is running at its maximum level to block suspicious authentication attempts. As of now, all the eligible SK Telecom customers have enrolled in USIM protection service. The dual layers of the FDS and USIM protection service bear the same effect of USIM replacement. Starting from today, the upgraded USIM protection service will be applied sequentially to provide protection during roaming as well. We are also looking for various ways to address the situation, including securing as many USIM chips as possible in the short