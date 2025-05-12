Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Lee - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Majdi Abulaban - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Archie [ph] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Superior Industries' First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

We are joined this morning by Majdi Abulaban, President and CEO; Dan Lee, Senior Vice President and CFO. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Thank you.

I'll now hand the call over to Dan Lee. Please go ahead.

Dan Lee

Good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. During our call this morning, we will be referring to our earnings presentation which is available on the Investor Relations section of Superior's website. I am joined on the call by Majdi Abulaban, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Majdi, I remind everyone that any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or commented on today are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please refer to Slide 2 of this presentation for the full Safe Harbor statement and to the company's SEC filings included in the company's current annual report on Form 10-K and the current quarter's Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and risk factors. We will also be discussing various non-GAAP measures today. Non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of certain items and therefore, are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure can be found in the appendix of this presentation.