UniCredit S.p.A (UNCRY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

UniCredit S.p.A (OTCPK:UNCRY) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 12, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Magda Palczynska - Head of Investor Relations

Andrea Orcel - Chief Executive Officer

Stefano Porro - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Marco Nicolai - Jefferies

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Pamela Zuluaga - Morgan Stanley

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a reminder that today's call is being recorded. Madam, you may begin.

Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit's First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will take you through the presentation. This will be followed by a Q&A session with Andrea and Stefano Porro, our CFO.

With that, I'll hand over to Andrea.

Good morning. Before I take you through our results, strategy and prospects, I would like to take this opportunity to thank, once again, our people, the true engine of UniCredit, whose passion, dedication, hard work and excellence make this possible quarter after quarter.

Q1 2025 marks the beginning of Phase 2 of UniCredit Unlocked, unlocking acceleration. While we continue to optimize our operating model, we are now focused on fully leveraging our structural commercial strengths to drive top line growth. This quarter's result, well ahead of our plan across all KPIs, confirm the resilience of our core business, the depth of our transformation and the strength of our future trajectory.

Our performance is anchored on 3 pillars. First, financial strengths. Q1 marks the best quarter in our history, solidifying our record of quality delivering across all KPIs, building a significant buffer to improve our own projection for 2025 while increasing our lines of defense. This meaningfully differentiates us our present and expected future performance versus that of