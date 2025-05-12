Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:37 AM ET

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call

May 12, 2025, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eyal Harari - CEO

Liat Nahum - CFO

Kenny Green - EK Global IR

Conference Call Participants

Nihal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Rory Wallace - Outerbridge Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allot's First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. All participants are present in listen-only mode. Following management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Allot's Investor Relations team at EK Global Investor Relations at 1-212-378-8040 or view it in the News section of the company's website at www.allot.com.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Kenny Green of EK Global Investor Relations. Mr. Green, would you like to begin please?

Kenny Green

Thank you. Good day to all of you and welcome to Allot's conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter. I would like to thank Allot's management for hosting this conference call. With me today on the call are Mr. Eyal Harari, CEO; and Ms. Liat Nahum, CFO.

Following Eyal's prepared remarks, we will open the call for the question-and-answer session and both Eyal and Liat will be available to answer those questions. You can all find the highlights of the quarter, including the financial highlights and metrics, including those we typically discuss on the conference call, in today's earnings release.

Before we start, I'd like to point out the following Safe Harbor statement. This conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance