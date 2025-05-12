Boeing Wins Big In Trade With $22 Billion In New Orders

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(20min)

Summary

  • Boeing's recent orders from IAG and Qatar Airways highlight its strong position but are not primarily aimed at reducing trade deficits with the US.
  • The IAG order includes 94 airplanes, split between Boeing and Airbus, showing the complexity of airline procurement beyond trade deficit considerations.
  • Qatar Airways' potential $34.4 billion order with Boeing underscores strategic political and defense relationships rather than trade deficit reduction.
  • Boeing's focus is on increasing production rates for the 777X and 787 programs, aiming to boost revenue and regain its position as a top US exporter.
  • Order decision from China Airlines highlights the required time to negotiate a final purchase.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »
Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is quickly becoming center stage of the effort for countries to narrow the trade surplus they run with the US. Year-to-date, Boeing has had a very good start to the year, logging 241 gross orders, and that's not so much driven

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.56K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News