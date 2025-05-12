Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Evans - Chief Executive Officer

David Doherty - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Benjamin Rossi - JPMorgan Chase

Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald

Andrew Mok - Barclays

Albert Rice - UBS

William Spivack - TD Cowen

Matthew Gillmor - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners

Benjamin Hendrix - RBC

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Surgery Partners' First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dave Doherty, CFO. Thank you. You may begin.

David Doherty

Good morning, and thank you for joining Surgery Partners' First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Dave Doherty, CFO of Surgery Partners. I am joined today by Eric Evans, our CEO.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements. There are risk factors that could cause future results to be materially different from these statements that are described in this morning's press release and the reports we filed with the SEC, each of which are available on our corporate website.

The company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements. In addition, we reference certain financial measures that are non-GAAP, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. We reconcile these measures to the most applicable GAAP measure in this morning's press release.

With that, I will turn the call over to Eric Evans, our CEO. Eric?

Eric Evans

Thank you, Dave. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. My opening comments will briefly highlight our first quarter results and the consistency of our long-term growth algorithm. Then I will provide additional