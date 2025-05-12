Recently I wrote on VUG and found it good to buy. VUG was heavy on the Magnificent 7. However, my buy call was because of the ETF's ability to adapt to long term changes in the heavy
Evaluating YMAG's Trade-Offs
Summary
- Despite high payouts, YMAG lags both MAGS and VUG in total returns, especially during bull markets—highlighting the opportunity cost of capped upside.
- YMAG does little to reduce portfolio drawdowns or volatility compared to owning the underlying Magnificent 7 directly.
- Simulating income from MAGS or VUG through partial redemptions often yields better results, making YMAG redundant except for niche tax, ownership ease or specific market conditions.
- Aggressive early payouts provide tactical value, but YMAG lacks long-term appeal or capital preservation benefits, warranting a Hold.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.