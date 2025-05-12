Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alejandro Diaz Lopez - Head, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Fernando Bonnet - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Arancet - Balanz Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Central Puerto's First Quarter of 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation is accompanying today's webcast, and will also be available on the Investors section of the company's website, www.centralpuerto.com/en/investors.

All participants will be in a listen-only mode during the presentation. After that there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions. Please note, this event is being recorded. If you do not have a copy of the press release, please refer to the Investor Relations Support section on the company's corporate website at www.centralpuerto.com. In addition, a replay of today's call will be available in upcoming days, by accessing the webcast link at the same section of the Central Puerto's website.

Before we proceed, please be aware that all financial figures were prepared in accordance with IFRS and were converted from Argentine pesos to U.S. dollars for comparison purposes only. The exchange rate used to convert Argentine pesos to U.S. dollars was the reference exchange rate reported by the Central Bank for US dollars for the end of each period. The information presented in U.S. dollars is for the convenience of the reader only and you should not consider these translations to be representations that the Argentine pesos amount actually represents this US dollars amount or could be converted into US dollars at the rate indicated. Finally, it is worth noting that the financial statements for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2025, include the effects of the inflation adjustment.

Also, please take into consideration that certain statements made