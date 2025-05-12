RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Stolper - CFO

Howard Berger - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Grayson McAlister - Truist Securities

Andrew Mok - Barclays

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Brandon Carney - B. Riley

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the RadNet, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. Please note today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Stolper, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Stolper

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for joining Dr. Howard Berger and me today to discuss RadNet's first quarter 2025 financial results. Before we begin today, we'd like to remind everyone of the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning anticipated future financial and operating performance, RadNet's ability to continue to grow the business by generating patient referrals and contracts with radiology practices, recruiting and retaining technologists, receiving third party reimbursement for diagnostic imaging services, successfully integrating acquired operations, generating revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the acquired operations as estimated, among others, are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. Forward looking statements are based on management's current preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may make RadNet's actual results differ materially from the statements contained herein. These risks and uncertainties include those risks set forth in RadNet's reports filed with the SEC from time to time, including RadNet's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements, especially guidance on future financial performance, which speaks only as of