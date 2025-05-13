As an income investor, I am interested in funds that offer high-yield income, preferably on a monthly basis. For those who are new to income investing, Fidelity offers some good reading material to help you understand the basics. This description
NVDY: Option Writing Funds Offer High-Yield Income, But Not Without Risk
Summary
- The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF offers high-yield income via a synthetic covered call strategy on Nvidia stock, paying monthly distributions primarily from options premiums and U.S. Treasuries.
- The fund's performance is heavily reliant on Nvidia's stock price, posing significant single issuer and derivative risks to investors.
- NVDY's recent price decline highlights the volatility and risk associated with its dependence on Nvidia, despite its high distribution yield.
- For income-focused investors, NVDY is appealing if Nvidia's stock stabilizes or rises, but not suitable for those seeking capital appreciation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDY, CONY, FEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.